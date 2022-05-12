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$114 Dollar to Fill up my Wife's Truck... He is an IDIOT!!..
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41 views • May 12, 2022
$114 Dollar to Fill up my Wife's Truck... He is an IDIOT!!...
✅ Want More *Real News* go to…
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✅ How to Bulletproof Your Identity from Thieves
The #1 Secret Weapon to Protect Your Identity from Online Scammers (and we use it too!)
Yes, it blows away all of the other ID protection programs that you’re likely thinking of!
MORE NEWS: Sony Says No to China: Denies Request to Remove Statue of Liberty from Spider-Man
Interested in knowing about it? Let us know… Call/Text (561) 847-3467 Right Now and say “ID Theft”
✅ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
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✅ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com/cbj and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
✅ Want More *Real News* go to…
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✅ How to Bulletproof Your Identity from Thieves
The #1 Secret Weapon to Protect Your Identity from Online Scammers (and we use it too!)
Yes, it blows away all of the other ID protection programs that you’re likely thinking of!
MORE NEWS: Sony Says No to China: Denies Request to Remove Statue of Liberty from Spider-Man
Interested in knowing about it? Let us know… Call/Text (561) 847-3467 Right Now and say “ID Theft”
✅ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
✅ Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
✅ Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
✅ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com/cbj and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
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