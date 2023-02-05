COVID Attack Launched by China & Barack Obama w/ Pentagon Fall 2019

My North Dakota Family Farmer Grandfather & his Retired Police Chief John Birch Society COG friend from 1968 for as long as they were alive coached me on when to release the information in this video. I didn't know the details then. Just the general outline. The Dept of Defense & CIA run a Federal Reserve Printing Press & are out to overthrow the US w/ banks & corporations. - Steven G. Erickson

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick for more.

