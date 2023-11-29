Create New Account
BREAKING: Doctor Finds Microelectronic Metals in mRNA Injections
Eastern PA
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins guest host Maria Zeee of https://zeemedia.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down what is really in mRNA injections being pushed on the public.

vaccinemetalcovid 19covidmaria zeee

