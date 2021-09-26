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Dr. Stefan Lanka - Habla Acerca De Los Virus (Subtitulos Español)
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60 views • September 26, 2021
El Dr. Stefan Lanka es de los pocos virólogos del mundo que tiene experiencia en aislar, purificar y secuencias microorganismos. En esta entrevista explica LA GRAN MENTIRA de quien divulga que un virus es un microorganismo que mata. Afirma: "NUNCA SE ENCONTRÓ UNA ESTRUCTURA VIRAL CUYO NÚCLEO TB SE HUBIERA AISLADO PARA PODER DECIR: AQUÍ LO TENEMOS. TAL COSA NO SE HA HECHO NUNCA". "Como los virus se deterioran muy rápidamente, lo que hacen es reconstruir esos virus teóricamente a partir de materiales muertos. Eso es precisamente lo que hacen". Que un virus mata es una ESTÚPIDA TEORÍA que no se sostiene. Lo que sí hace es SER UTILIZADA COMO ARMA DE INDUCCIÓN DE MIEDO Y COMO INSTRUMENTO LUCRATIVO EN MANOS DE LA INDUSTRIA DEL Medicamento.
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