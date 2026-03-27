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Trump Uber Alles-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 27 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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There comes a point where honest people have to stop playing word games and simply tell the truth. What Donald Trump is doing right now is not ordinary politics, not harmless branding, and not just another round of Washington spectacle. It is the open and unapologetic elevation of one man above the institutions of the nation, and it bears all the marks of authoritarian power. Trump Uber Alles, Trump over everything. And if you think I’m joking or exaggerating, you won’t when this Podcast is through. “I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things.” Daniel 7:8 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, buckle up, snowflake, and pay attention, your nation is being stolen from you while you standing cheering from the sidelines the very people who are doing it. Consider the following: in just 15 months, President Donald J. Trump has torn down the East Wing to create a massive 90,000 sq ft Trump Grand Ballroom. He is planning a massive National Arch that will also bear his name. He added his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in front of Kennedy. He renamed the US Institute of Peace after himself. He has ordered the Pentagon to start building new ‘Trump-class’ battleships named USS Defiant. He launched a savings account that targets children called Trump Accounts. He has unveiled new designs for National Park passes bearing his image. The Treasury’s advisory board announced a design for a 24-karat gold coin featuring a portrait of the president. Trump’s signature will appear on the front of all dollar bill denominations, something never seen before in America history. He launched a Trump Gold Card to sell to rich immigrants ranging between $1-$5 million dollars to purchase US citizenship. Proposals currently being considered included renaming the Commander’s new NFL stadium after himself, June 14th as ‘Trump’s birthday & Flag Day’, the Washington-area rapid transit system, known as the Metro, to be renamed the “Trump Train”, and rename Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport. Do you see? America’s 250th celebration won’t be so much about America, it will be all about Trump, over everything. What does all this have to do with World War Trump in Iran? Plenty, and you won’t like a bit of it.

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biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
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