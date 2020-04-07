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Uncovering The Truth About Climate Change
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22 views • April 07, 2020
This video is the first part in a series exploring the effects of climate change and other global developments lining up with Bible prophecy. Climate change emergency threatens the state of the planet and the future of all life. The majority of scientists from both secular and religious persuasions agree that something drastic needs to be done. However, despite significant evidence for global warming as a direct result of human impact on the environment, many people believe in a "climate change hoax" or "climate change conspiracy". People supporting this position argue that data collected by climate change scientists is misinterpreted or falsified. This video attempts to unravel the truth about man-made climate change in clear and simple terms.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Climate change protesters march in Paris streets Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5... GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO... Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3... Natural disasters...by Compilation Master https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB... The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l... Greta Thunberg...by 350.org https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM... Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx... Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf... 36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC... Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv... UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49... (BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN... A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0... Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW... Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev... Keppelbleaching https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA... National geographic...by Nature Wildlife https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9... Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ... 2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET... 4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ... Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj... 'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1... Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C... 10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU... Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g... Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Climate change protesters march in Paris streets Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5... GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO... Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3... Natural disasters...by Compilation Master https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB... The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l... Greta Thunberg...by 350.org https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM... Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx... Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf... 36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC... Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv... UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49... (BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN... A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0... Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW... Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev... Keppelbleaching https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA... National geographic...by Nature Wildlife https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9... Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ... 2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET... 4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ... Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj... 'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1... Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C... 10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU... Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g... Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
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