© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Military Fired on a Car with a Mother and Daughter. The teenage Girl was Injured. Russian National Guard, Gave First Aid at a Field Hospital. 040122
Follow
1
Share
Report
251 views • April 01, 2022
Full description as found:
The Ukrainian military fired on a car with a mother and daughter. The teenager was injured. Mom was able to get to the Russian National Guard, where the girl was given first aid and taken to a field hospital. There she was given full assistance, her life is not in danger.
The Ukrainian military fired on a car with a mother and daughter. The teenager was injured. Mom was able to get to the Russian National Guard, where the girl was given first aid and taken to a field hospital. There she was given full assistance, her life is not in danger.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.