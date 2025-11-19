InfoWars - Jon Bowne - "FREE TINA PETERS!" - 11-18-2025

Tina Peters, former Mesa County Clerk in Colorado, was convicted in 2024 on seven counts, including felony charges for allowing unauthorized imaging of Dominion voting machines in 2021. She argued that her actions were intended to preserve election records before a state mandated software update that would erase them, believing this was her duty to ensure transparency amid public concerns about the 2020 election. Peters acted without criminal intent and argued that the imaging did in fact reveal potential vulnerabilities in the voting system.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison, a term that is clearly cruel and unusual and a violation of her 8th Amendment rights as her offense sought no personal gain. Federal prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice under the Trump administration filed a statement of interest in her federal habeas corpus petition, expressing "reasonable concerns" about the state trial judge’s repeated inflammatory remarks, for instance, calling Peters a “charlatan” who “cannot help but lie” and arguing that the denial of bail pending appeal may have violated her constitutional rights.

President Trump, has called her a political prisoner and demanded her release, asserting the prosecution was politically motivated to punish dissent and deter scrutiny of election processes. As of November 2025, Peters remains incarcerated in a Colorado prison and housed among violent offenders despite being 70. She is reportedly in poor health after she previously underwent treatment for lung cancer, resulting in the partial removal of one lung, which has left her with chronic respiratory vulnerabilities. Free Tina Peters today. Releasing her pending full review would correct a miscarriage of justice, protect whistleblower like conduct by election officials, and help restore public confidence in an election system tearing the nation apart.

