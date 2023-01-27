Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, does not mince his words when speaking about German’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks.

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, does not mingle his words when speaking about German’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks.
If the West thinks they can continue to fight this proxy war without consequences to their nations, I think they need to think again.
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.