Harvard's Charles Lieber Arrested (01-28-2020) and Indicted (06-09-2020) Sold Out To China CCP - He and Fauci, Together, Own 15 Patent's For Nanobots - Links In Description

Harvard's Charles Lieber arrested on (01-28-2020) along with two others that were PLA (China's People Liberation Army) and Charles Lieber was indicted on (06-09-2020)Charles Lieber sold our Country out to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)Charles Lieber owns Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire HeterostructuresPatent US 7,858,965 is for Nanobots with “ballistic transport” attributes that can fire killer viruses out of nano-canon dust ingested or injected into your body. This sounds like sci-fi but pull the patent and research for yourself.Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire HeterostructuresCharles Lieber was paid by the Chinese...$1.5 million (lump sum)$50,000 per month$158,000 in living expensesCharles Lieber was arrested for misleading federal authorities about funds he allegedly received from Wuhan University of Tech. & his connections to a Chinese government-sponsored recruitment program.Charles Lieber has worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. He evidently also worked for the Wuhan Laboratory.Fauci’s Nanotechnology Patents has Charles Lieber's name all over them...Fauci’s NIH funded 15 Nano Patents with indicted scientist, Charles Lieber:U.S. PAT. #9,702,84910,436,74710,369,25510,355,2299,786,8509,638,7179,595,6859,457,1287,956,4277,911,0097,619,2906,716,4096,716,4096,159,7426,716,409Justice.gov link to arrest (01-28-2020)Justice.gov link to indictment (06-09-2020)#China #CCP #CharlesLieber #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #ConnectingTheDots #TheGreatResetVisit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComingVisit me on Gab: @Dv8Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander