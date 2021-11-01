© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harvard's Charles Lieber Arrested (01-28-2020) and Indicted (06-09-2020) Sold Out To China CCP - He and Fauci, Together, Own 15 Patent's For Nanobots - Links In Description
Follow
2
Share
Report
1288 views • November 01, 2021
Harvard's Charles Lieber arrested on (01-28-2020) along with two others that were PLA (China's People Liberation Army) and Charles Lieber was indicted on (06-09-2020)
Charles Lieber sold our Country out to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)
Charles Lieber owns Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire Heterostructures
Patent US 7,858,965 is for Nanobots with “ballistic transport” attributes that can fire killer viruses out of nano-canon dust ingested or injected into your body. This sounds like sci-fi but pull the patent and research for yourself.
Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire Heterostructures
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7858965B2/en
Charles Lieber was paid by the Chinese...
$1.5 million (lump sum)
$50,000 per month
$158,000 in living expenses
Charles Lieber was arrested for misleading federal authorities about funds he allegedly received from Wuhan University of Tech. & his connections to a Chinese government-sponsored recruitment program.
Charles Lieber has worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. He evidently also worked for the Wuhan Laboratory.
Fauci’s Nanotechnology Patents has Charles Lieber's name all over them...
Fauci’s NIH funded 15 Nano Patents with indicted scientist, Charles Lieber:
U.S. PAT. #
9,702,849
10,436,747
10,369,255
10,355,229
9,786,850
9,638,717
9,595,685
9,457,128
7,956,427
7,911,009
7,619,290
6,716,409
6,716,409
6,159,742
6,716,409
Justice.gov link to arrest (01-28-2020)
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Justice.gov link to indictment (06-09-2020)
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-indicted-false-statement-charges
#China #CCP #CharlesLieber #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #ConnectingTheDots #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Charles Lieber sold our Country out to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)
Charles Lieber owns Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire Heterostructures
Patent US 7,858,965 is for Nanobots with “ballistic transport” attributes that can fire killer viruses out of nano-canon dust ingested or injected into your body. This sounds like sci-fi but pull the patent and research for yourself.
Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire Heterostructures
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7858965B2/en
Charles Lieber was paid by the Chinese...
$1.5 million (lump sum)
$50,000 per month
$158,000 in living expenses
Charles Lieber was arrested for misleading federal authorities about funds he allegedly received from Wuhan University of Tech. & his connections to a Chinese government-sponsored recruitment program.
Charles Lieber has worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. He evidently also worked for the Wuhan Laboratory.
Fauci’s Nanotechnology Patents has Charles Lieber's name all over them...
Fauci’s NIH funded 15 Nano Patents with indicted scientist, Charles Lieber:
U.S. PAT. #
9,702,849
10,436,747
10,369,255
10,355,229
9,786,850
9,638,717
9,595,685
9,457,128
7,956,427
7,911,009
7,619,290
6,716,409
6,716,409
6,159,742
6,716,409
Justice.gov link to arrest (01-28-2020)
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Justice.gov link to indictment (06-09-2020)
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-indicted-false-statement-charges
#China #CCP #CharlesLieber #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #ConnectingTheDots #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.