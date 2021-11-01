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Harvard's Charles Lieber Arrested (01-28-2020) and Indicted (06-09-2020) Sold Out To China CCP - He and Fauci, Together, Own 15 Patent's For Nanobots - Links In Description
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
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1288 views • November 01, 2021
Harvard's Charles Lieber arrested on (01-28-2020) along with two others that were PLA (China's People Liberation Army) and Charles Lieber was indicted on (06-09-2020)

Charles Lieber sold our Country out to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)

Charles Lieber owns Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire Heterostructures

Patent US 7,858,965 is for Nanobots with “ballistic transport” attributes that can fire killer viruses out of nano-canon dust ingested or injected into your body. This sounds like sci-fi but pull the patent and research for yourself.

Patent US 7,858,965 - Nanowire Heterostructures
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7858965B2/en

Charles Lieber was paid by the Chinese...
$1.5 million (lump sum)
$50,000 per month
$158,000 in living expenses

Charles Lieber was arrested for misleading federal authorities about funds he allegedly received from Wuhan University of Tech. & his connections to a Chinese government-sponsored recruitment program.

Charles Lieber has worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. He evidently also worked for the Wuhan Laboratory.

Fauci’s Nanotechnology Patents has Charles Lieber's name all over them...

Fauci’s NIH funded 15 Nano Patents with indicted scientist, Charles Lieber:

U.S. PAT. #
9,702,849
10,436,747
10,369,255
10,355,229
9,786,850
9,638,717
9,595,685
9,457,128
7,956,427
7,911,009
7,619,290
6,716,409
6,716,409
6,159,742
6,716,409

Justice.gov link to arrest (01-28-2020)

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related

Justice.gov link to indictment (06-09-2020)

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-indicted-false-statement-charges

#China #CCP #CharlesLieber #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #ConnectingTheDots #TheGreatReset

Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Keywords
big pharmavaccine injuriescrimes against humanitysheddinginformed consentmedical tyrannydepopulation agendavaccine mandatesvaersnano techlockdownscovidplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codeluciferasedo not complyspike proteinsgraphene oxiderockefeller lockstep 2010
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