This Is One Part Of The Depopulation Assault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
✅ $50 OFF their best-selling 4 Week Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com 🔥
The effort to keep this insidious geoengineering sprayed aerosols of our skies with toxic chemicals is one of the biggest coverups by the globalists in the world.
If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/
WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/
WEBSITES: (ALL "VIDEO LINKS" ON NAVIGATION TAB)
https://thinkaboutit.news
https://www.thinkaboutit.online
OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support
OFFICIAL THINK ABOUT IT STORE:
https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2
PODCAST ON APPLE:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901
PODCAST ON SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s
GAB PAGE:
https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt
GETTR:
https://gettr.com/user/steveallentalks
PARLER:
https://parler.com/user/ThinkAboutItSteve
MINDS PAGE:
https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow
TELEGRAM CHANNEL:
https://t.me/ThinkAboutItToday
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.