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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1633 - Doyle Stinson - Report on the crime w/CCTV footage
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30 views • June 28, 2021
Doyle was in his furniture store, when the suspect entered and demanded money at gunpoint. After Doyle handed over the $10 he had on him, the suspected demanded more, saying "I know you've got more money than that because this is a business." He led Doyle to the store’s back room, where Doyle hit the store’s silent alarm, before grabbing his own .40-caliber pistol and pointing it at the suspect, who fled the scene.
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