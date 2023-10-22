Pastor John Hagee - Blessed Are The Peacemakers (Peacemaking is Confrontational)

John Hagee
Oct 22, 2023
You cannot be a peacemaker until you discover Jesus Christ. Peace is a condition of the heart towards God, found in reconciling your life with God. We are first justified by God and then we find his peace. A righteous life is a peaceful life.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4emqJ3kAcY
