Pastor John Hagee - Blessed Are The Peacemakers (Peacemaking is Confrontational)
John Hagee


Oct 22, 2023


You cannot be a peacemaker until you discover Jesus Christ. Peace is a condition of the heart towards God, found in reconciling your life with God. We are first justified by God and then we find his peace. A righteous life is a peaceful life.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4emqJ3kAcY

christianpeaceblessedjohn hageebeatitudesblessed are the peacemakersconfrontationalpeacemaking

