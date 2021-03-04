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The Mark of the Beast System Is Here Under The Guise of The "Green Passport"
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131 views • March 04, 2021
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz & Danish Prime Minister Mada Fredricksen visited a gym in Modi'in today & took a closer look at the management of the corona routine in Israel according to the “green character model” putting “The Green Passport” on FULL DISPLAY!
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAdWgpAni-o
THIS IS SCARY! It’s down-right treacherous & out of character for Netanyahu to be backing. I have always supported him in the past but not on this… Not even a little bit. This is the beginning of the Mark of the Beast system being implemented right before our eyes. It is the introductory stage prior to them making us get a mark on our right hand or forehead just as the Bible prophesied in the book of Revelation thousands of years ago.
◄ Revelation 13:16-18 ► 16 And he causeth all, both small & great, rich & poor, free & bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; & his number is Six hundred threescore & six.
“We want to encourage people to go & get vaccinated.” Benjamin Netanyahu goes on to say this "Green Passport" will be for everything & only will be used for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered but they are saying the test is not enough (as if we are all just going to get tested because they demand it of us anyways…as if we are their slaves). He says, this system will be used “for months” at Gyms, “Football, restaurants, theatre, you name it… all cultural things, sports, entertainment.” Netanyahu also highlights, “This is going to be the path of the American people.”
In other words, if you don’t get vaccinated to get your scannable barcode like a good little compliant slave, then you won't have access to anything. This is the ultimate intimidation tactic to make people comply out of fear of being left poor, starving, & it’s a way of getting you to succumb so that you can “return to normal” as if there will ever be “normal” ever again! They are going to push this out across the board & they are selling it to you as if this is the will of the people. They are lying & saying that “People want this”. Which people, the misguided & leftist mindless robots who have been led astray & who don’t know their butts from their elbows?
Netanyahu states in this video that “In about four to five weeks, we will finish vaccinating all people aged 50 & over. Within eight weeks, we will finish vaccinating all people in Israel who are 16 years of age or older, except those people who are not willing to be vaccinated at any cost.” We all know that is a lie & that they will not allow people who are not willing to be vaccinated to not be vaccinated. Everything evil is done gradually. As it is, if you don’t get vaccinated, you are essentially banned from society already anyways. How long before they say they’ve had enough & force it on you? How long before they arrest you if you won’t comply & then force it on you once you are in their custody in prison because they pretend you are not well mentally & are a danger to society? Not long I would say…not long.
Of course they would call it a "Green Pass (AKA Green Passport)". Does that sound familiar to any of you? Doesn’t that sound an awful lot like the Green New Deal? That's how you can be sure of the evil people who are behind this. The same lefties that push the global reset by way of the World Economic Forum, UN Agenda 21, the same ones that released the virus to begin with & that have destroyed our freedoms & our economies now present us with the solution to the problems they purposefully caused so they can bring about their New World Order out of all the chaos.
The devil always comes as a wolf in sheep clothing. Keep in mind, the Color Psychology of Green is a "cool color" that symbolizes nature & the natural world. Perhaps because of its strong associations with nature, green is often thought to represent tranquility, good luck, & health. Green is thought to relieve stress & help heal. Go figure that they would disguise this complete attack on our freedom as some "Green Pass". This is not the green light they are painting it out to be. In reality it is a giant RED LIGHT, a big STOP sign. It’s an enormous RED FLAG! This is bad...very bad! This is all connected with Pfizer & the FDA. It’s big money leftists who are power & control hungry attacking your very way of life through & through for financial, political & other gains. Brace yourselves & get ready to stand up & defy this system. You simply cannot comply with it! Doing so shows your allegiance to Satan & it is the unforgivable sin. That is NOT extreme. It’s NOT crazy. It’s biblical & it is TRUTH!
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAdWgpAni-o
THIS IS SCARY! It’s down-right treacherous & out of character for Netanyahu to be backing. I have always supported him in the past but not on this… Not even a little bit. This is the beginning of the Mark of the Beast system being implemented right before our eyes. It is the introductory stage prior to them making us get a mark on our right hand or forehead just as the Bible prophesied in the book of Revelation thousands of years ago.
◄ Revelation 13:16-18 ► 16 And he causeth all, both small & great, rich & poor, free & bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; & his number is Six hundred threescore & six.
“We want to encourage people to go & get vaccinated.” Benjamin Netanyahu goes on to say this "Green Passport" will be for everything & only will be used for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered but they are saying the test is not enough (as if we are all just going to get tested because they demand it of us anyways…as if we are their slaves). He says, this system will be used “for months” at Gyms, “Football, restaurants, theatre, you name it… all cultural things, sports, entertainment.” Netanyahu also highlights, “This is going to be the path of the American people.”
In other words, if you don’t get vaccinated to get your scannable barcode like a good little compliant slave, then you won't have access to anything. This is the ultimate intimidation tactic to make people comply out of fear of being left poor, starving, & it’s a way of getting you to succumb so that you can “return to normal” as if there will ever be “normal” ever again! They are going to push this out across the board & they are selling it to you as if this is the will of the people. They are lying & saying that “People want this”. Which people, the misguided & leftist mindless robots who have been led astray & who don’t know their butts from their elbows?
Netanyahu states in this video that “In about four to five weeks, we will finish vaccinating all people aged 50 & over. Within eight weeks, we will finish vaccinating all people in Israel who are 16 years of age or older, except those people who are not willing to be vaccinated at any cost.” We all know that is a lie & that they will not allow people who are not willing to be vaccinated to not be vaccinated. Everything evil is done gradually. As it is, if you don’t get vaccinated, you are essentially banned from society already anyways. How long before they say they’ve had enough & force it on you? How long before they arrest you if you won’t comply & then force it on you once you are in their custody in prison because they pretend you are not well mentally & are a danger to society? Not long I would say…not long.
Of course they would call it a "Green Pass (AKA Green Passport)". Does that sound familiar to any of you? Doesn’t that sound an awful lot like the Green New Deal? That's how you can be sure of the evil people who are behind this. The same lefties that push the global reset by way of the World Economic Forum, UN Agenda 21, the same ones that released the virus to begin with & that have destroyed our freedoms & our economies now present us with the solution to the problems they purposefully caused so they can bring about their New World Order out of all the chaos.
The devil always comes as a wolf in sheep clothing. Keep in mind, the Color Psychology of Green is a "cool color" that symbolizes nature & the natural world. Perhaps because of its strong associations with nature, green is often thought to represent tranquility, good luck, & health. Green is thought to relieve stress & help heal. Go figure that they would disguise this complete attack on our freedom as some "Green Pass". This is not the green light they are painting it out to be. In reality it is a giant RED LIGHT, a big STOP sign. It’s an enormous RED FLAG! This is bad...very bad! This is all connected with Pfizer & the FDA. It’s big money leftists who are power & control hungry attacking your very way of life through & through for financial, political & other gains. Brace yourselves & get ready to stand up & defy this system. You simply cannot comply with it! Doing so shows your allegiance to Satan & it is the unforgivable sin. That is NOT extreme. It’s NOT crazy. It’s biblical & it is TRUTH!
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