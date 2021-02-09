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COVID 19 - Austrian People Power. PLEASE SHARE THIS
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90 views • February 09, 2021
A small step but VERY important change of heart.
If only other countries would follow then the scam would be over.
Share this video and maybe police all over the world will do the same as those in Austria.
If only other countries would follow then the scam would be over.
Share this video and maybe police all over the world will do the same as those in Austria.
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