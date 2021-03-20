Hiding from Terror

This show features more from Richard’s 2018 UK Tour. Subjects covered include the Manchester Arena “attack”, the 1999 London nail bombings and some comments about the internet. Unless you have seen 44 post mortem reports (one for each Manchester victim carried out twice by two independent pathologists), and compared the conclusions from the two pathologists sets of reports to show that the conclusions both agree – then YOU do not know what happened to the alleged victims at the Manchester Arena attack. Nor do you know if/and/or/how they died. If anyone can get hold of 44 post mortem reports please can you pass them on to me so I can find out what happened. If you believe what the mainstream media told you about the Manchester “attack”, I suggest you go and see a psychiatrist to get your sanity checked out.