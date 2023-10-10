Create New Account
SWARM OF EARTHQUAKES HIT ITALY
channel image
Rick Langley
882 Subscribers
596 views
Published 21 hours ago

Italy plans for mass evacuation as quakes continue around supervolcano

Campi Flegrei area near Naples has been jolted by more than 1,100 earthquakes in a month

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/05/italy-supervolcano-campi-flegrei-naples-earthquakes-evacuation-plans

THANKS TO DUTCHSINSE

-------------

Crimes in Italy linked to satanism

https://www.tldm.org/news10/satanisminitaly.htm


CRUCIFIX
"Remember, keep your sacramentals constantly upon you: your brown Scapular, your St. Benedict medal, the Miraculous Medal, and also the medal of Our Lady of the Roses.
     "You must keep them upon you, with a crucifix. We demand a crucifix, because demons--many of the highest ones in the realms of hell cannot stand the sight of a crucifix. They will not approach your door. I give you this knowledge, My children, though it is not common knowledge upon earth, that the crucifix has great power against satan." - Jesus, June 18, 1987





Keywords
earthquakevolcanoitalycampi flegrei area near naples1100 earthquakes in a monthswarms of earthquakes hit italy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket