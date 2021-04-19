ARE GLOBALISTS CRAZY ENOUGH TO INITIATE WAR? THEY KEEP TAUNTING RUSSIA & CHINA...

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Harley Schlanger returns to discuss Ukraine, Russia, and China. We cut through the propaganda and work towards the truth. The tensions in Ukraine is putting the world in a pre World War position. The question is whether the psychopaths who want war will win or the more level headed adults will take charge.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.