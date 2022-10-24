Christian woman fired for resisting LGBT agenda takes on Corporate America

LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale interviews Thomas More Society attorney Paul Jonna about his client Nelli Parisenkova, a devout Christian and former employee of Bright Horizons Children’s Center who was fired for refusing to read LGBT-themed books to children. With help from the Thomas More Society, Parisenkova is now suing her former employer on grounds that she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against because of her Christian faith.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Nelli_Parisenkova_102422

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Nelli_Parisenkova_102422

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten