BBN, July 7, 2023 - Government now admits to GEOENGINEERING kill scheme to DARKEN the skies

Brighteon Broadcast News, July 7, 2023 - Government now admits to GEOENGINEERING kill scheme to DARKEN the skies

0:00 Intro

1:40 Geoengineering

18:38 Vaccines

22:31 Crypto Deep Dive

35:49 Other Stories

58:59 Interview with Dane Wigington

- White House pushing geoengineering to DARKEN the skies and kill the food supply

- No longer a "conspiracy theory" - suddenly it's endorsed by government and media

- White House also pushing blatant #censorship agenda, no longer pretending they aren't censoring

- Remember when the entire media claimed censorship wasn't happening? (Gaslighting)

- Gordon Chang warns about CCP "shock troops" positioned across America, ready to activate

- They will attack and destroy infrastructure across the country: Bridges, refineries, power grid, ports, etc.

- People are snapping as humanity shifts into the "mouse utopia" suicide phase

- Most humans on the planet today are acting as part of a SUICIDE CULT

- The last phase of the collapse always involves transgenderism, pedophilia, violence and celebrity worship

- The Lancet censors study that finds 3/4ths of deaths studied were linked to vaccines

- Full interview with Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.

▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/