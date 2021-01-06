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Trial and Error - Cigar Box Guitar Original Music
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17 views • January 06, 2021
Here's a four track cigar box guitar jam. The tracks start off in order of appearance. Percussion tracks are first, the cigar box guitar acts as almost a cajon sounding drum with a string scratch track as a shaker. Then a deeper rythym track comes in. The lead harmonizes with the rythym and eventually turns into a slide track. All the tracks were one take with some rough sounding errors here and there, hence the name :-). Thanks for listening.
I may try something like this on my Irish bouzouki soon a bit more polished up.
I may try something like this on my Irish bouzouki soon a bit more polished up.
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