BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Hydrate Like a Pro to Compensate for Glyphosate Interfering with Building Structured Water
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 3 days ago

Video going over all the ways to maximize intracellular hydration but starting off w/ strategies to AVOID dehydrating places & activities in the first place.

Inspired by the work of Gina Bria's https://HydrationFoundation.org since 100% of us are dehydrated due to:

1. being indoors & not getting sunlight

2. glyphosate that's used as a drying agent

3. not moving as much

4. man-made electromagnetic fields such as 5G, all wireless devices, etc.

5. man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens

6. not earthing as much (or at ALL!)

7. sitting in a car or airplane

8. taking prescription medications


Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies


To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList


Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits

& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," @

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


To become an Analemma affiliate, fill-out

https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To have TOTAL time, $, & Location FREEdom so you can commit to maximizing intracellular hydration by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Keywords
structured waterhydrationez waterdr gerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr jack kruseanalemma water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

Jacob Thomas
Health Ranger Store features limited-time Mother&#8217;s Day offers on self-care and superfoods

Health Ranger Store features limited-time Mother’s Day offers on self-care and superfoods

HRS Editors
6 Powerful Spices to Boost Iron Naturally and Defy Mainstream Deficiency Narratives

6 Powerful Spices to Boost Iron Naturally and Defy Mainstream Deficiency Narratives

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy