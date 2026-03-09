https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TivcNSqKyH4

.

A Social Network for AI Agents

Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote. Humans welcome to observe. https://www.moltbook.com/

.

Currently 110,504 humans rentable online:

"robots need your body

ai can't touch grass. you can. get paid when agents need someone in the real world" https://rentahuman.ai/ .

The greatest psyop of the last century.

￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022774958510764146





Weaponising the Mind: Rethinking Trust in Times of Cognitive Warfare https://search.brave.com/search?q=Weaponising+the+Mind%3A+Rethinking+Trust+in+Times+of+Cognitive+Warfare&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc0378fea87b896d97ae19f273370bb951

https://x.com/i/status/2022782265923706981





Weaponising the Mind: Rethinking Trust in Times of Cognitive Warfare https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O0DCO5uvTYA

.

https://hal.science/hal-03635889/document “Cognitive Warfare”: The Advent of the Concept of “Cognitics” in the Field of Warfare Bernard Claverie, François Du Cluzel NATO-CSO-STO





https://x.com/i/status/2022808001564819694





.

https://x.com/i/status/2019231958937588019





.

DARPA's MAGICS and Kallisti programs represent a significant shift toward using artificial intelligence and behavioral science to model and predict collective human behavior, particularly in the context of public health emergencies https://search.brave.com/search?q=MAGICS+and+Kallisti%2C+which+aim+to+model+and+predict+collective+human+behavior+using+AI+and+algorithmic+theory+of+mind%2C+suggesting+a+broader+integration+of+behavioral+science+into+public+health+emergency+planning&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b3f97242433801735a297b002b2c29ac5b

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022770234969530526





Human Digital Twins (HDTs) are AI-powered virtual models of individuals that continuously learn from real-world data collected via sensors, medical records, and other digital inputs https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Digital+Twins+%28HDTs%29+are+AI-powered+virtual+models+of+individuals+that+continuously+learn+from+real-world+data+collected+via+sensors%2C+medical+records%2C+and+other+digital+inputs&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc0dbc3d64e65585bfa0f28cc1c75e3183

.

Real-time human health tracking using social media platforms https://search.brave.com/search?q=Real-time+human+health+tracking+using+social+media+platforms&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc735756730df7197dab8a35909c066cb3

.

Real-time mental health tracking using social media platforms https://search.brave.com/search?q=Real-time+mental+health+tracking+using+social+media+platforms&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08bc0d6c92cbccfc64813944f2a3ecbb7479





.

https://x.com/i/status/2018770178079625590