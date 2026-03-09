© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Social Network for AI Agents
Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote. Humans welcome to observe. https://www.moltbook.com/
Currently 110,504 humans rentable online:
"robots need your body
ai can't touch grass. you can. get paid when agents need someone in the real world" https://rentahuman.ai/ .
The greatest psyop of the last century.
Weaponising the Mind: Rethinking Trust in Times of Cognitive Warfare https://search.brave.com/search?q=Weaponising+the+Mind%3A+Rethinking+Trust+in+Times+of+Cognitive+Warfare&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc0378fea87b896d97ae19f273370bb951
Weaponising the Mind: Rethinking Trust in Times of Cognitive Warfare https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O0DCO5uvTYA
https://hal.science/hal-03635889/document “Cognitive Warfare”: The Advent of the Concept of “Cognitics” in the Field of Warfare Bernard Claverie, François Du Cluzel NATO-CSO-STO
DARPA's MAGICS and Kallisti programs represent a significant shift toward using artificial intelligence and behavioral science to model and predict collective human behavior, particularly in the context of public health emergencies https://search.brave.com/search?q=MAGICS+and+Kallisti%2C+which+aim+to+model+and+predict+collective+human+behavior+using+AI+and+algorithmic+theory+of+mind%2C+suggesting+a+broader+integration+of+behavioral+science+into+public+health+emergency+planning&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b3f97242433801735a297b002b2c29ac5b
Human Digital Twins (HDTs) are AI-powered virtual models of individuals that continuously learn from real-world data collected via sensors, medical records, and other digital inputs https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Digital+Twins+%28HDTs%29+are+AI-powered+virtual+models+of+individuals+that+continuously+learn+from+real-world+data+collected+via+sensors%2C+medical+records%2C+and+other+digital+inputs&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc0dbc3d64e65585bfa0f28cc1c75e3183
Real-time human health tracking using social media platforms https://search.brave.com/search?q=Real-time+human+health+tracking+using+social+media+platforms&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc735756730df7197dab8a35909c066cb3
Real-time mental health tracking using social media platforms https://search.brave.com/search?q=Real-time+mental+health+tracking+using+social+media+platforms&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08bc0d6c92cbccfc64813944f2a3ecbb7479
