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Republican Eric Early goes toe-to-toe with Adam Schiff
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37 views • October 12, 2020
Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has vowed to continue impeachment efforts if President Trump wins four more years in the White House. However, the House Intel chairman first needs to win reelection himself, and he’s currently staring down Eric Early his Republican challenger.
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