There Are Two Types Of Crowns

There are two Greek words used in the New Testament that are translated "crown." It's important to know the difference, and to make notations in your bible concerning these, because it makes a difference in what type of crown is being mentioned in scripture. I hope you take the time to watch this brief video about the subject where I share a couple of nuggets and even try to figure out what type of crown Jesus is wearing right now. Yeah... I bet you didn't know that was a thing, right?



From Strong’s Concordance: Crown

G4735 - στέφανος - stephanos - stef'-an-os

From an apparently primary “stepho” (to twine or wreathe); a chaplet (as a badge of royalty, a prize in the public games or a symbol of honor generally; but more conspicuous and elaborate than the simple fillet, G1238), literally or figuratively: - crown.

G1238 - διάδημα - diadēma - dee-ad'-ay-mah

From a compound of G1223 and G1210; a “diadem” (as bound about the head): - crown.