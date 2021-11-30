NEW FAKE VARIANT TO ENSLAVE THE WORLD! - Latest FEAR BASED Lockdown Meant To Kill Us!Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest fake variant titled B.1.1.529 which has debuted in every news broadcast (interestingly across the board at the exact same time suddenly) which is meant to essentially force everyone into even further tyrannical servitude.As we've been warning for months, they would come out with a new variant in the winter likely caused by the jab and blame it on the unjabbed and push for more global lockdowns.The fact that people continue to go along with this is not only pathetic, but it's extremely dangerous. We are walking right into the fire right now and we are forced to start working towards survival "or else."If we aren't stocked up and out of big cities, we are going to be facing the barrel of a gun very soon. Full lockdowns are beginning. Travel restrictions have been put in place throughout Europe. It's deja vu all over again. Stand up and resist.source: