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The rise of a nazi society - Nazi education camps for children in Ukraine
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12 views • April 19, 2022
A complex compilation of self written analysis or translated material.
Many, I think, yet unseen stuff.
After that, even the most hard headed "leftist" must realize, that what is called nowdays "far right" or "extrem right" in Europe, is only a pale shadow of what was rising in Ukraine since decades, and at high speed since 8 years, since "Maydan".
Thoses inavowables lies of our "leaders" now all become clear.
Many, I think, yet unseen stuff.
After that, even the most hard headed "leftist" must realize, that what is called nowdays "far right" or "extrem right" in Europe, is only a pale shadow of what was rising in Ukraine since decades, and at high speed since 8 years, since "Maydan".
Thoses inavowables lies of our "leaders" now all become clear.
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