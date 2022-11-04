Japan Condemns Further Missile Launch by North Korea

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https://gnews.org/articles/507534
Summary：11/02/2022 North Korea launched a potential ballistic missile from its east coast in an easterly direction, fired more than 10 missiles and possibly fired more than 100 artillery rounds towards the Sea of Japan on Nov.2rd, escalating their provocative actions at a rapid pace, which Japan finds unacceptable.