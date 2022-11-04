Create New Account
Japan Condemns Further Missile Launch by North Korea
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/507534

Summary：11/02/2022 North Korea launched a potential ballistic missile from its east coast in an easterly direction, fired more than 10 missiles and possibly fired more than 100 artillery rounds towards the Sea of Japan on Nov.2rd, escalating their provocative actions at a rapid pace, which Japan finds unacceptable.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
