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GETTING THE F%CK AWAY FROM BIT-SH/T AND OVER TO ODYSEE | THE FINAL F%CKING STRAW
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131 views • August 23, 2021
DONE WITH THIS SH/T, THE PLATFORM THAT ESPOUSES "FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION" ????
I Will Slowly Be Gravitating Away From This Website Because It Not Only Censors Video Content It Also Completely Removes a Profiles Ability to Leave Comments and Interact With Other Content Creators, This Is NOT Acceptable. This Has Been Going on Way Too Long and Its an Abhorrent Way to Treat Content Creators, This Site Has Basically Become Youtube 2.0
I Will Slowly Be Gravitating Away From This Website Because It Not Only Censors Video Content It Also Completely Removes a Profiles Ability to Leave Comments and Interact With Other Content Creators, This Is NOT Acceptable. This Has Been Going on Way Too Long and Its an Abhorrent Way to Treat Content Creators, This Site Has Basically Become Youtube 2.0
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