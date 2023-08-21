Create New Account
Here Comes Another Pandemic Plot/ More Directed Energy Weapons/ Texas Fertilizer Plant Explosion/ Canadian Fires/ Rambling
channel image
The Edified Mind
10 Subscribers
184 views
Published 17 hours ago

Just discussing Topics currently occurring and the possibilities of pandemic actions. Late September due date for pandemic restrictions. Directed Energy Weapons continue. Get prepared for possible future attacks.

Keywords
cdcgodjesustribulationwhopandemicdirected energy weaponsdewantichristlawless onehyper inflation

logo

