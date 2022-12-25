Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

The return of the Light

Divide – Unite: Polarity VS Duality

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit



• How can we start to see what is Duality and what is Polarity?

• How can we free ourselves from judgment

• How do we start to change ourselves?

• How do we change our world?

• If we need to purify life from all toxicity, do we need to go solo and isolate from the world?



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



You can contact me at Telegram:

Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com