© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I ASK HEAVILY ARMED GROUP AT RALLY: WILL YOU HELP PROTECT THE BORDER! REAL MILITIA OR FEDS?YOUDECIDE
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • February 13, 2022
PATRIOT PROTEST AGAINST GOVERNMENT HOUSING AFGHAN MUSLIM FAKEUGEES AT 9880 SCOTTSDALE ROAD(CROSS STREET MOUNTAIN VIEW) SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA.
TIME DATE: FEBRUARY 12TH 2022 11AM TO 2 PM
These heavily armed people have been showing up at most Patriot rallies. They refuse to identify themselves or offer to help protect our border(the ones I interviewed). Are they legitimate Patriot Militia or Fed, Deep State, CIA, FBI AGENT PROVOCATEURS(are govt. agent traitors paid to make patriots look bad).
They're also wearing face diapers and real patriots know face diapers are globalist kabuki theatre and don't work.
What do you think?
None of the ones I interviewed would answer questions, reveal their names or offer to help protect our border(I'm organizing a patriot group to go down there).
I am not concluding they are paid fed provocateurs or legit militia yet.
What do you think?
NOTE: IT IS DOCUMENTED AND CONFIRMED PAID TRAITOR FBI, CIA, MILITARY SPECIAL OPS UNITS WERE THE LEAD RIOTERS CAUSING VIOLENCE AT THE JANUARY 6TH DC PATRIOT PROTEST.
The undercover looking bearded male with earpiece(early 40s light brown hair, beard), about 5 foot 8 inches, heavily armed did call me an "ASSHOLE" just for asking him if he would help patriots defend our border. Then he started stalking me and didn't seem to care much about 800 some afghan muslim invaders getting taxpayer $$ free housing!
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
TIME DATE: FEBRUARY 12TH 2022 11AM TO 2 PM
These heavily armed people have been showing up at most Patriot rallies. They refuse to identify themselves or offer to help protect our border(the ones I interviewed). Are they legitimate Patriot Militia or Fed, Deep State, CIA, FBI AGENT PROVOCATEURS(are govt. agent traitors paid to make patriots look bad).
They're also wearing face diapers and real patriots know face diapers are globalist kabuki theatre and don't work.
What do you think?
None of the ones I interviewed would answer questions, reveal their names or offer to help protect our border(I'm organizing a patriot group to go down there).
I am not concluding they are paid fed provocateurs or legit militia yet.
What do you think?
NOTE: IT IS DOCUMENTED AND CONFIRMED PAID TRAITOR FBI, CIA, MILITARY SPECIAL OPS UNITS WERE THE LEAD RIOTERS CAUSING VIOLENCE AT THE JANUARY 6TH DC PATRIOT PROTEST.
The undercover looking bearded male with earpiece(early 40s light brown hair, beard), about 5 foot 8 inches, heavily armed did call me an "ASSHOLE" just for asking him if he would help patriots defend our border. Then he started stalking me and didn't seem to care much about 800 some afghan muslim invaders getting taxpayer $$ free housing!
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.