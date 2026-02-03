© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Doctors that came out with treatments using ivermectin were attacked and criticized and called conspiracy theorists."
"Yet while those doctors were actually saving lives, these other patients were being forced into the hospital, put on respirators, and were actually dying."