On Cam: Dramatic Surrender Of Ukrainian Troops; Zelensky's Men Drop Arms, Switch To Russian Side
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are opting to surrender to the Russian Army. These surrenders were seen even through a newly established Russian radio frequency. Clayton Morris, an American journalist, expressed his astonishment and said, This is a story the western media does not want you to see. Russian Army officials claim around 10,000 Ukrainian fighters have dropped their arms.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

surrenderukrainian troopsafu

