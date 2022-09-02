🧐 Silly Self-Help Tactic (Mostly) Debunked: Positive Affirmations

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Remember when your mom/support group leader/therapist/overconfident self-help guru/"The Secret" told you that you should practice doing positive self-affirmations to make you better at things you suck at?It turns out that doesn't really work...
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/48-positive-affirmations-debunked