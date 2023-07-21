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Deep Yoga: A Spiritual Answer for Humanity After the Covid Trauma?
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14 views • July 21, 2023

Deep Yoga: A Spiritual Answer for Humanity After the Covid Trauma?

Guru Fatha Singh Khalsa - author, “Gurbani and Psychiatry in the 21st Century”


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The global elite hasn’t let up their assault on humanity since the beginning of the COVID hysteria.  With central bank digital currencies and WHO-sought VAX compliance passports, the Great Resetters want to root out any remaining independent thought – after using lockdowns and censorship to ruin the lives of millions.  Everyone has suffered. Perhaps only a reconnection with God can restore the promise of this Earthly path.

Fresh from a study on the value of Kundalini Yoga for reconnecting the body and mind in those suffering post-traumatic stress, Guru Fatha has written about the psychological benefits of meditation, specifically yoga.  Yoga incorporates the use of a mantra  – meaning the “mind’s projection through vibration – as practiced over the past several centuries by the northern Indian sect called “Sikhism”.

Guru Fatha has written about the incredible health benefits of this mantra-type of yogic practice, and how uniquely the Kundalini Yoga practices can enable a human to seek a path that heals trauma and tangibly enables one to follow a path of success and happiness.  Delving into this practice – and making it a daily habit – one can indeed connect with what yogis call, “the God Spot”.

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yogacovidgod spotkundalini meditationguru fatha singh khalsa
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