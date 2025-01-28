Do you have peace? - Bible Study

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

This message addresses both non-believers and believers, with a critical question posed at the beginning: if you were to die today and stand before God, why should He let you into Heaven? The correct response is recognizing yourself as a sinner who cannot save themselves, understanding that only through Jesus Christ’s sacrifice can you enter Heaven. Spirituality outside of Jesus is insufficient, and salvation must come on God’s terms, not man's. As John 14:6 states, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

For believers, the message encourages drawing near to God, committing fully to Him with all your heart, and walking in His will. Proverbs 1:33 says, "Whoever listens to me will live in safety and be at ease, without fear of harm." This promises peace even in troubled times. Believers are urged to avoid the distractions of the world and stay close to Christ, who provides wisdom, righteousness, and protection. As Proverbs 2:1-7 emphasizes:

“My son, if you accept my words and store up my commands within you, turning your ear to wisdom and applying your heart to understanding, and if you call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding, and if you look for it as for silver and search for it as for hidden treasure, then you will understand the fear of the Lord and find the knowledge of God. For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding. He holds success in store for the upright, he is a shield to those whose walk is blameless.”

The message also acknowledges that believers will occasionally fail, but God’s forgiveness is always available. 1 John 1:9 assures us, "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness." The goal is not to sin but to keep striving for spiritual growth, avoiding the mindset of using forgiveness as an excuse to sin. Romans 6:1-2 challenges that attitude: "What shall we say then? Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase? By no means! We are those who have died to sin; how can we live in it any longer?"

Believers should pursue holiness and integrity, remembering that spiritual warfare and challenges are part of the Christian journey. Ephesians 6:10-17 describes the armor of God, which believers need to stand firm against the devil’s schemes. As 1 John 4:4 assures, "You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them, because the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world."

Ultimately, the message calls believers to live faithfully, not relying on their own strength but on God’s wisdom and grace. Jesus Himself said in John 16:33, "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." The Christian life is one of perseverance, drawing near to Christ, and trusting in His victory over the world.



