"SIMPLY GENOCIDE" - 379,000 Dead from Jab, Deadly Bioweapon COVID Shots Killing Masses - Steve Kirsch with Stew Peters

How many Americans have died thanks to the COVID shots? Steve Kirsch thinks he knows.

He’s recently calculated that there have been 379,000 excess deaths in the past year, and that 292,000 of these deaths were caused by the vaccines. How exactly did he reach that conclusion?



According to the official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, only 9,623 US citizens have died, as of January 5th, 2021.



Steve Kirsch, a former Silicon Valley executive, now-the executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, thinks he may know the real kill count though and joined the Stew Peters Show to discuss his estimates.



“I used the government database, I used the methodology that is approved by the CDC for determining the exact number of deaths, because the VAERS system is under-reported,” Steve Kirsch told Stew. “We’re killing 150,000 to 400,000 people to save fewer than 10,000 lives.”



“If 400,000 people died by any other one method, the media would be just relentlessly reporting around the clock, how can they avoid this and just continue to lie about it,” Stew Peters said to Kirsch.

“Isn’t this like a real-life human experiment that is ongoing right now?”