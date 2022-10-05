Information War - UN and WEF Rely on Digital Army in the Internet | 05-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23804

In the battle for
information sovereignty, China not only has the most elaborate censorship
apparatus in the world in terms of technology. It also has a "digital
army" searching the Internet for content critical of the government. For
some time now, the UN and the WEF have also been relying on "digital first
responders" on the Internet to check online platforms for "misinformation.
Are democratic countries now threatened by a censorship regime like that in
China?
👉 https://kla.tv/23804
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Zensur in China
https://www.n-tv.de/ticker/Zensur-in-China-am-staerksten-article16229361.html
www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/zensur-wie-kontrolliert-china-das-netz/1539628.html
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/50_Cent_Party
UN/WEF rekrutieren Informationhelfer
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/misinformation-infodemic-world-vs-virus-podcast
https://report24.news/un-und-wef-schwab-setzten-110-000-informationskrieger-fuer-regulierung-des-internets-ein/
China als Vorbild des WEF
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/514550/China-will-zivilisiertes-Internet-im-Sinne-der-Kommunistischen-Partei-durchsetzen
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/507780/Great-Reset-Wie-das-Weltwirtschaftsforum-China-seit-Jahren-hofiert-und-lobt
Meinungsfreiheit – Grundrecht, Menschenrecht
www.menschenrechtskonvention.eu/freie-meinungsaeusserung-9295/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.