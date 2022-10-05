Information War - UN and WEF Rely on Digital Army in the Internet | 05-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23804

In the battle for information sovereignty, China not only has the most elaborate censorship apparatus in the world in terms of technology. It also has a "digital army" searching the Internet for content critical of the government. For some time now, the UN and the WEF have also been relying on "digital first responders" on the Internet to check online platforms for "misinformation. Are democratic countries now threatened by a censorship regime like that in China?



👉 https://kla.tv/23804





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Zensur in China

https://www.n-tv.de/ticker/Zensur-in-China-am-staerksten-article16229361.html

www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/zensur-wie-kontrolliert-china-das-netz/1539628.html

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/50_Cent_Party





UN/WEF rekrutieren Informationhelfer

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/misinformation-infodemic-world-vs-virus-podcast





https://report24.news/un-und-wef-schwab-setzten-110-000-informationskrieger-fuer-regulierung-des-internets-ein/





China als Vorbild des WEF

https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/514550/China-will-zivilisiertes-Internet-im-Sinne-der-Kommunistischen-Partei-durchsetzen

https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/507780/Great-Reset-Wie-das-Weltwirtschaftsforum-China-seit-Jahren-hofiert-und-lobt





Meinungsfreiheit – Grundrecht, Menschenrecht

www.menschenrechtskonvention.eu/freie-meinungsaeusserung-9295/