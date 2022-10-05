Create New Account
Information War - UN and WEF Rely on Digital Army in the Internet | 05-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23804
In the battle for information sovereignty, China not only has the most elaborate censorship apparatus in the world in terms of technology. It also has a "digital army" searching the Internet for content critical of the government. For some time now, the UN and the WEF have also been relying on "digital first responders" on the Internet to check online platforms for "misinformation. Are democratic countries now threatened by a censorship regime like that in China?

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Zensur in China

https://www.n-tv.de/ticker/Zensur-in-China-am-staerksten-article16229361.html

www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/zensur-wie-kontrolliert-china-das-netz/1539628.html

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/50_Cent_Party


UN/WEF rekrutieren Informationhelfer

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/misinformation-infodemic-world-vs-virus-podcast


https://report24.news/un-und-wef-schwab-setzten-110-000-informationskrieger-fuer-regulierung-des-internets-ein/


China als Vorbild des WEF

https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/514550/China-will-zivilisiertes-Internet-im-Sinne-der-Kommunistischen-Partei-durchsetzen

https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/507780/Great-Reset-Wie-das-Weltwirtschaftsforum-China-seit-Jahren-hofiert-und-lobt


Meinungsfreiheit – Grundrecht, Menschenrecht

www.menschenrechtskonvention.eu/freie-meinungsaeusserung-9295/

