Culture War | Guest: Jake Merrick | The Jake Merrick Show | Take a Stand | Patriots and Career Politicians

Today we are joined by Jake Merrick, pastor, entrepreneur, former State Senator from Oklahoma, and now the host of his own Conservative talk radio show, The Jake Merrick Show. Jake and the moms start the show by discussing all things politics. Jake gives his take on the current climate that surrounds the political landscape in Oklahoma and beyond. He shares great insight and encourages everyone to get involved in the political process especially in local, grassroots campaigns. Jake then tells about the work he is doing with his non- profit organization, Paraklete. He explains that the mission of Paraklete is to help people transform their health and lives through professional health training and coaching. We learn all about Jake’s new Conservative radio show, The Jake Merrick Show, found on 96.9 FM in Oklahoma City.





