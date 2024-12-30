Clashes with Palestinian Authority in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the 22nd consecutive day, the Palestinian Authority continues its siege of the Jenin camp. Today marked a shift, with intensified clashes and explosions, as the Authority deployed incendiary Energa shells against civilian homes, causing burns, injuries, and extensive damage.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 26/12/2024
