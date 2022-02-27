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Ukraine Crisis - What You're Not Being Told. 2014.
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973 views • February 27, 2022
The European and American public are being systematically lied to about the Ukraine crisis.
REPOST - ANON IS BANG ON, PROOF BELOW OF NO NAME AND D.C CORRUPTIONS AND BACKING NAZI GROUPS
RECOMMEDED VIDEO FOR ANONS TO WATCH, WHAT HAPPENED IN UKRAINE, THERE IS LEAKED AUDIO HERE OF D.C INTERFERENCE AND CORRUPTION INCLUDING MERCERNIES SHOOTING BOTHS SIDES TO INCREASE THE CONFLICT !!!
A VIDEO CHANNEL ANON USED TO FOLLOW, THIS FROM 2014 !!!
REPOST - ANON IS BANG ON, PROOF BELOW OF NO NAME AND D.C CORRUPTIONS AND BACKING NAZI GROUPS
RECOMMEDED VIDEO FOR ANONS TO WATCH, WHAT HAPPENED IN UKRAINE, THERE IS LEAKED AUDIO HERE OF D.C INTERFERENCE AND CORRUPTION INCLUDING MERCERNIES SHOOTING BOTHS SIDES TO INCREASE THE CONFLICT !!!
A VIDEO CHANNEL ANON USED TO FOLLOW, THIS FROM 2014 !!!
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