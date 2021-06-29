© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Help
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 29, 2021
God is control and He is working to fulfill His promises on the earth. As we face persecutions, trials, and tests, we don’t have to take things into our own hands, control, or work things in an earthly way… but persist in faith, in prayer, trusting that He hears and is working supernaturally to fulfill His word. He will restore His remnant. May we have eyes to see and faith to perceive that the miracle is knocking at the door!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.