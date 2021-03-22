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Direct du 22 mars 2021 : Attali, Lolo, Algérie, confinement, Sardou, vaccins...
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33 views • March 24, 2021
23 mars 2021 : https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2/Direct-du-22-mars-2021-_-Attali,-Lolo,-Alg%C3%A9rie,-confinement,-Sardou,-vaccins...:3
Salim Laïbi - سليم لعيبي Le Libre Penseur : https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2
@LeLibrePenseur.org
Comme convenu, voici le nouveau numéro de l'actu autour du covid-19.
Notre nouveau compte Telegram: https://t.me/Salim_Laibi_LLP
Nouvelle chaîne Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/salim_laibi_llp
Notre chaîne Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2
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Pour nous aider techniquement : [email protected]
Dons pour nous soutenir :
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Pour suivre nos travaux :
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Se procurer nos livres: https://www.editionsfiatlux.com/
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Salim Laïbi - سليم لعيبي Le Libre Penseur : https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2
@LeLibrePenseur.org
Comme convenu, voici le nouveau numéro de l'actu autour du covid-19.
Notre nouveau compte Telegram: https://t.me/Salim_Laibi_LLP
Nouvelle chaîne Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/salim_laibi_llp
Notre chaîne Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2
Notre Discord https://discord.com/invite/NxegtRGuv5
Pour nous aider techniquement : [email protected]
Dons pour nous soutenir :
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LLPADSL
Tipeee: https://fr.tipeee.com/salim-laibi-le-libre-penseur
Association de soutien: https://adsl.lelibrepenseur.org/
Pour suivre nos travaux :
Notre site: https://www.lelibrepenseur.org/
Se procurer nos livres: https://www.editionsfiatlux.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LeLibrePenseur.org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LLP_Le_Vrai
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