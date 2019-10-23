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The Growing Transportation Surveillance Control Grid
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45 views • October 23, 2019
A bill introduced in the U.S. House would create a real-time national driver surveillance program that would allow law enforcement to know anything and everything about a driver at the click of a button. But even if the bill never goes anywhere, the transportation surveillance system is already built - and growing.
Path to Liberty: October 23, 2019
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Path to Liberty: October 23, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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