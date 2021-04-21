How to Operate a Human via Remote Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.
Those with time and attention span can see the full talk, organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stAIp7NiFyk
Revelations Goyl