4/5/2023 【Nicole with Kathleen Winn】 The best way to root out the CCP’s infiltration is to look into the lawsuits funded and initiated in U.S. courts by the CCP against Mr. Miles Guo.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/5/2023 【妮可接受采访Kathleen Winn】铲除中共对美国渗透的最佳途径就是调查中共资助并在美国法庭启动的指控郭先生的案件。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
