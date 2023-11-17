Create New Account
Tunnel of Lies - After 25 destroyed hospitals in Gaza no tunnels found!
Freed From Evil
Published Yesterday

Candice Owens is a true Christian standing up for what is right. She explains how those who have compassion on the babies of Gaza are being told to excuse this. Despite being harassed publicly by Ben Shapiro in public and on Twitter she boldly responds by saying, "Christ is King!" This is what it's really about. Matthew 19:14 Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” "Pro-Life" Christians, don't be hypocrites! Matthew 25:40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ At the end of the day who are you going to listen to? Ben Shapiro, Amir Tsarfati or Jesus?

babiesprophecypalestinenworevelationben shapirogazahamascandace owensno tunnels

