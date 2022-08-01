What Differentiates the Three Hacker Types

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FQ6orAtnCs&t=34s
Did you know that there are THREE types of hackers?
And that they identify with certain COLORS?
Tom Kirkham, CEO and founder of Iron Tech Security, which provides cybersecurity training and other cybersecurity-related services, explains the three main hacker categories.
According to Tom, hackers mainly fall into three ‘hats’: black, white, and gray.
Black hat hackers are hackers who threaten cybersecurity. ☠️
White hat hackers can hack you but won’t compromise your cybersecurity. 👻
And then there are gray hat hackers, who stand somewhere in the middle of the other two categories. 🔘