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Top Lawyers Advise Trump to Declare “Martial Law,” Hold New Election - FULL SHOW 12/1/20
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29 views • December 09, 2020
Breaking exclusive - Communist China laundered $400 million through Swiss banks to Dominion in Oct. Tune in live to see evidence. Breaking exclusive - Hospital executive reports no Covid deaths in 35 Covid hospitals, beds only at 10% capacity. Tune in NOW as we reveal the latest developments in election fraud. Attorney Lin Wood says President Trump should enact “limited martial law” to hold a new presidential election without fraud:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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